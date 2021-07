Jennifer Aniston on Thursday took to social media to wish Selena Gomez on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the "Friends" star posted a throwback picture with Selena who turned 29.

"Happy birthday, angel," Aniston captioned her post.

Gomez began her career by appearing on the children's television series Barney & Friends. In her teens, she rose to prominence for her role as Alex Russo in the Disney Channel television series Wizards of Waverly Place.