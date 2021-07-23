Courtney Stodden refutes claims Chrissy Teigen apologised after bullying scandal

The mom of two never reached out to apologise for her bullying, says Stodden

Courtney Stodden came forth setting the record straight on whether Chrissy Teigen offered her an apology.



According to Stodden, the mom of two never reached out to her to apologise for her bullying.

“I haven’t received anything from her. I don’t know what she’s talking about,” Stodden told TMZ at a PETA event on Wednesday.

“I don’t know, she’s never reached out to my team. I never got any emails, anything," she added.

Stodden then proceeded to give an advice to Teigen, “I have a message for her, and I think that continuing to gripe about ‘cancel club’ or whatever that is, I think step out, take your part and maybe do something with charities.

"Step out. Do something anti-bullying if she really means what she says. Get out. Do something. And it really helps the spirit, it does," she blasted.