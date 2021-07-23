 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Halsey calls out magazine for 'misgendering' them: '#NoMorePress'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

For the unversed, Halsey goes by the she/they pronouns
For the unversed, Halsey goes by the she/they pronouns

Halsey came forth slamming a magazine for 'deliberately disrespected' their pronouns, saying she will not be giving any press interviews from now on. 

The Closer singer, who came out as bisexual earlier, said the outlet not just misgendered them, but also misquoted what they said about growing up.

“hey @Allure_magazine. First, your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article,” Halsey blasted in the now-deleted tweet.

She continued, “Then your admin [expletive] a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a black parent + intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make. All of this is ironically on the tails of an article where I give your author the intimate admission that I hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted. Do [expletive] better….?”

Halsey later added in another tweet, #NoMorePress goodbye.”

For the unversed, Halsey goes by the she/they pronouns. After fans called out Allure for only referring to the artist with female pronouns, they admitted their mistake.

“We’ve heard your feedback and you’re absolutely right: we messed up. We are adjusting our cover story with Halsey to use both ‘she’ and ‘they’ pronouns,” Allure tweeted the next day.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian gets candid about having discussions on race with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian gets candid about having discussions on race with daughter True

Thomas Markle threatens to take Meghan to court: 'Want rights to see my grandchildren'

Thomas Markle threatens to take Meghan to court: 'Want rights to see my grandchildren'
Courtney Stodden refutes claims Chrissy Teigen apologised after bullying scandal

Courtney Stodden refutes claims Chrissy Teigen apologised after bullying scandal

Kim and Kanye West on same page as he gears up to release music about their split

Kim and Kanye West on same page as he gears up to release music about their split

Health workers and actors on the red carpet at London premiere

Health workers and actors on the red carpet at London premiere
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gushes over Evan McClintock

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gushes over Evan McClintock
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't care about UK says royal biographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't care about UK says royal biographer

'Dirilis:Ertugrul; Artuk Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

'Dirilis:Ertugrul; Artuk Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

Jennifer Aniston wishes Selena Gomez on her 29th birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes Selena Gomez on her 29th birthday

Kate Middleton, Prince William hit 13 million followers on Instagram as Prince George turns 8

Kate Middleton, Prince William hit 13 million followers on Instagram as Prince George turns 8

Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks and Ghetts among Mercury Prize nominees

Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks and Ghetts among Mercury Prize nominees
Chrissy Teigen says she could be in 'cancel club forever' after bullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen says she could be in 'cancel club forever' after bullying scandal

Latest

view all