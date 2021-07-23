Halsey calls out magazine for 'misgendering' them: '#NoMorePress'

For the unversed, Halsey goes by the she/they pronouns

Halsey came forth slamming a magazine for 'deliberately disrespected' their pronouns, saying she will not be giving any press interviews from now on.



The Closer singer, who came out as bisexual earlier, said the outlet not just misgendered them, but also misquoted what they said about growing up.

“hey @Allure_magazine. First, your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article,” Halsey blasted in the now-deleted tweet.

She continued, “Then your admin [expletive] a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a black parent + intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make. All of this is ironically on the tails of an article where I give your author the intimate admission that I hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted. Do [expletive] better….?”

Halsey later added in another tweet, #NoMorePress goodbye.”

For the unversed, Halsey goes by the she/they pronouns. After fans called out Allure for only referring to the artist with female pronouns, they admitted their mistake.

“We’ve heard your feedback and you’re absolutely right: we messed up. We are adjusting our cover story with Halsey to use both ‘she’ and ‘they’ pronouns,” Allure tweeted the next day.