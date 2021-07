Camila Cabello unveils new MV titled ‘Don’t Go Yet’

Award winning singer and songwriter Camila Cabello has officially dropped her brand new LP track titled Don’t Go Yet and fans are over the moon.

The single is part of the Cuban-Mexican singer’s third full-length album titled Familia.



It has been directed by Philippa Price and Pilar Zeta and features a loving tribute to family life.

Check it out below: