 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish touches on the inspiration behind the ‘Happier Than Ever’ album

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Billie Eilish touches on the inspiration behind the ‘Happier Than Ever’ album
Billie Eilish touches on the inspiration behind the ‘Happier Than Ever’ album

Singer songwriter Billie Eilish recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her hopes and dreams for Happier Than Ever.

The singer got candid about her hopes and inspiration behind the brand new album during an interview with Vevo.

There she was quoted saying, “I wanted to make a very timeless record that wasn't just timeless in terms of what other people thought, but really just timeless for myself. I gathered a lot of inspiration from a lot of older artists that I grew up loving.”

“And, you know, mostly Julie London, and a lot of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee. And then the songs in the album are all over the place. And very versatile and different to one another, but also are very cohesive, which is like a big goal for me is to make things feel like the same project, but not like the same song over and over again.”

She conluded by saying, “The main thing that I would hope is, for people to hear what I say, and then go, 'Oh, God, I feel like that I didn't know that I felt like that.”

More From Entertainment:

Luke Bryan fawns over his ‘golden years’ of parenting’

Luke Bryan fawns over his ‘golden years’ of parenting’
13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as trans woman

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as trans woman
Megan Thee Stallion touches on her work ethic: ‘Women can do it all’

Megan Thee Stallion touches on her work ethic: ‘Women can do it all’
Kanye West puts Jay-Z feud rumours to rest with Donda collaboration

Kanye West puts Jay-Z feud rumours to rest with Donda collaboration
Billie Eilish addresses struggles with imposter syndrome

Billie Eilish addresses struggles with imposter syndrome
Photos: Justin Beiber, Hailey Baldwin papped enjoying ice cream on date night

Photos: Justin Beiber, Hailey Baldwin papped enjoying ice cream on date night
Friend makes Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship Instagram official

Friend makes Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship Instagram official
Ariel Winter speaks out in defense of Britney Spears: ‘It’s all absurd!’

Ariel Winter speaks out in defense of Britney Spears: ‘It’s all absurd!’
Chrissy Teigen fawns over ‘piles and piles’ of condolence letters for baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen fawns over ‘piles and piles’ of condolence letters for baby Jack
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'married for 5 years'

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'married for 5 years'

Photos: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin caught boat riding in Spain

Photos: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin caught boat riding in Spain
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon plan to write 'a lot more' together after The Last Duel

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon plan to write 'a lot more' together after The Last Duel

Latest

view all