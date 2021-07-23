 
Friday Jul 23 2021
Kanye West puts Jay-Z feud rumours to rest with Donda collaboration

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Kanye West’s latest album Donda came to as a surprise for fans as it featured a track with Jay-Z.

With his mega listening event in Atlanta, he left fans in shock with his song as it is first collaboration in five years.

The song is definitely special considering that it was speculated that the duo had a fallout years prior as Jay-Z and Beyonce did not attend Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s wedding in 2014.

Since this revelation, fans have gone gaga over the duo’s relationship and new song. 

Take a look:




