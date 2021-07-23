13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as trans woman

Tommy Dorfman has made the world known that she is a trans woman.

Speaking to TIME Magazine, the 13 Reasons Why star got candid about her transition.

"For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman—a trans woman," Tommy shared.

"It's funny to think about coming out, because I haven't gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically."

"Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out," she continued.

"Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy.

"I've been living in this other version of coming out where I don't feel safe enough to talk about it, so I just do it. But I recognize that transitioning is beautiful. Why not let the world see what that looks like?

"So, I kept, on Instagram, a diaristic time capsule instead. One that shows a body living in a more fluid space."