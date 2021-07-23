 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as trans woman

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as trans woman

Tommy Dorfman has made the world known that she is a trans woman.

Speaking to TIME Magazine, the 13 Reasons Why star got candid about her transition.

"For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman—a trans woman," Tommy shared. 

"It's funny to think about coming out, because I haven't gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically."

"Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out," she continued. 

"Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy.

"I've been living in this other version of coming out where I don't feel safe enough to talk about it, so I just do it. But I recognize that transitioning is beautiful. Why not let the world see what that looks like?

"So, I kept, on Instagram, a diaristic time capsule instead. One that shows a body living in a more fluid space." 

More From Entertainment:

Luke Bryan fawns over his ‘golden years’ of parenting’

Luke Bryan fawns over his ‘golden years’ of parenting’
Megan Thee Stallion touches on her work ethic: ‘Women can do it all’

Megan Thee Stallion touches on her work ethic: ‘Women can do it all’
Kanye West puts Jay-Z feud rumours to rest with Donda collaboration

Kanye West puts Jay-Z feud rumours to rest with Donda collaboration
Billie Eilish touches on the inspiration behind the ‘Happier Than Ever’ album

Billie Eilish touches on the inspiration behind the ‘Happier Than Ever’ album
Billie Eilish addresses struggles with imposter syndrome

Billie Eilish addresses struggles with imposter syndrome
Photos: Justin Beiber, Hailey Baldwin papped enjoying ice cream on date night

Photos: Justin Beiber, Hailey Baldwin papped enjoying ice cream on date night
Friend makes Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship Instagram official

Friend makes Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship Instagram official
Ariel Winter speaks out in defense of Britney Spears: ‘It’s all absurd!’

Ariel Winter speaks out in defense of Britney Spears: ‘It’s all absurd!’
Chrissy Teigen fawns over ‘piles and piles’ of condolence letters for baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen fawns over ‘piles and piles’ of condolence letters for baby Jack
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'married for 5 years'

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'married for 5 years'

Photos: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin caught boat riding in Spain

Photos: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin caught boat riding in Spain
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon plan to write 'a lot more' together after The Last Duel

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon plan to write 'a lot more' together after The Last Duel

Latest

view all