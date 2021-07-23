Prince Harry’s memoir will ‘explore' secrets of the Firm: ‘He’s gone rogue’

Prince Harry has reportedly gone rogue the power granted from his upcoming ‘dynamite’ memoir.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Richard Fitzwilliams who admits Prince Harry holds ‘dynamite’ in his hands.

During his interview with The Sun he was quoted saying, “They have gone rogue. It is a fact. It’s incredibly worrying because they are so totally unpredictable. Anything is possible. To do this now, to do anything that is controversial during the Jubilee, is just extraordinary.”