 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s memoir will ‘explore' secrets of the Firm: ‘He’s gone rogue’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Prince Harry’s memoir will ‘explore secrets of the Firm: ‘He’s gone rogue’
Prince Harry’s memoir will ‘explore' secrets of the Firm: ‘He’s gone rogue’

Prince Harry has reportedly gone rogue the power granted from his upcoming ‘dynamite’ memoir.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Richard Fitzwilliams who admits Prince Harry holds ‘dynamite’ in his hands.

During his interview with The Sun he was quoted saying, “They have gone rogue. It is a fact. It’s incredibly worrying because they are so totally unpredictable. Anything is possible. To do this now, to do anything that is controversial during the Jubilee, is just extraordinary.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Trainer addresses ‘guilt’ over bottle-feeding son Riley

Meghan Trainer addresses ‘guilt’ over bottle-feeding son Riley
Luke Bryan fawns over his ‘golden years’ of parenting’

Luke Bryan fawns over his ‘golden years’ of parenting’
13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as trans woman

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as trans woman
Megan Thee Stallion touches on her work ethic: ‘Women can do it all’

Megan Thee Stallion touches on her work ethic: ‘Women can do it all’
Kanye West puts Jay-Z feud rumours to rest with Donda collaboration

Kanye West puts Jay-Z feud rumours to rest with Donda collaboration
Billie Eilish touches on the inspiration behind the ‘Happier Than Ever’ album

Billie Eilish touches on the inspiration behind the ‘Happier Than Ever’ album
Billie Eilish addresses struggles with imposter syndrome

Billie Eilish addresses struggles with imposter syndrome
Photos: Justin Beiber, Hailey Baldwin papped enjoying ice cream on date night

Photos: Justin Beiber, Hailey Baldwin papped enjoying ice cream on date night
Friend makes Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship Instagram official

Friend makes Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship Instagram official
Ariel Winter speaks out in defense of Britney Spears: ‘It’s all absurd!’

Ariel Winter speaks out in defense of Britney Spears: ‘It’s all absurd!’
Chrissy Teigen fawns over ‘piles and piles’ of condolence letters for baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen fawns over ‘piles and piles’ of condolence letters for baby Jack
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'married for 5 years'

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'married for 5 years'

Latest

view all