entertainment
Saturday Jul 24 2021
Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre shares fear of being kidnapped

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Katie Price’s 14-year-old daughter Princess Andre has opened up on her fear of being kidnapped, revealing she avoids going anywhere alone.

Sweet daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre shaded light no her biggest fear during a Q&A session with fans on her YouTube channel.

Princess told her followers: ‘I have a lot of things, I don’t know I have so many [fears]. I’ve got so many, but I don’t like being alone.

‘I don’t know why, just anywhere I go, I don’t like being on my own, alone.’

She added: ‘If I’m in my room and stuff then yeah, but like if I’m going like out or something, I can’t be alone because I just get scared I’m gonna get like kidnapped or something. That’s actually quite deep, but you know.’

Her mother Katie has previously shared the details of kidnap plots against herself which have led to police intervening.

She said during an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch earlier in the year: ‘I’ve had four kidnap threats anyway through Scotland Yard. I talk about it so blasé because I’m just used to it. My life is just so out there.

‘Yeah I’ve had four. Scotland Yard knock on your door. They know by their intelligence. Before I even know, they’re working behind the scenes.

‘When they come to your door, their intelligence tells them everything. I’ve had them pretty bad – that’s why I’ve got my protection dog.’

Katie Price and her son Harvey have been the subject of previous kidnap threats. The family were also previously involved in a terrifying carjacking during a trip to South Africa, which led to Katie checking herself in to The Priory for severe trauma rehabilitation.

