 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly opens up on his new movie Midnight In The Switchgrass with Megan Fox

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly opens up on his new movie Midnight In The Switchgrass with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly - known as MGK- does not seem to be a big fan of his new movie with girlfriend Megan Fox.

The couple began together in their crime thriller "Midnight In The Switchgrass", with Megan playing the role of Rebecca Lombardi, an FBI agent working with her partner Karl Hetler (Bruce Willis) to bust a sex trafficking ring.

In the show, Rebecca goes undercover to act as ‘bait’ for a pimp, played by her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

After first meeting on set for the film, MGK and Megan, quickly began dating – not long after the actress split from ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper wrote: "If I don’t talk or tweet about a movie I’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash emoji]."

MGK's followers were quick to respond, with one asking: ‘Lmao then why did you even take the role in the first place.’

Another added: ‘Well then don’t do it idk what to tell you.’

And another fan also echoed the same thoughts, as they wrote: ‘LMAO THEN WHY R U IN IT.’

It comes after both Kelly and Megan appeared to diss the film on an Instagram Live earlier in the month.

Fans have also been questioning why MGK and Megan had not promoted Midnight In The Switchgrass, but had instead brought attention to the Transformers star’s upcoming horror film, Til Death, instead.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez shares her morning skincare routine and best-kept beauty secrets

Jennifer Lopez shares her morning skincare routine and best-kept beauty secrets
Meghan Markle comes under fire for her 'American dream'

Meghan Markle comes under fire for her 'American dream'
Cardi B breaks her silence on accusations of queerbaiting

Cardi B breaks her silence on accusations of queerbaiting
Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘balance each other out’ in their relationship: source

Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘balance each other out’ in their relationship: source
Prince Harry to drop four books as part of deal worth £29million, one after Queen's death: report

Prince Harry to drop four books as part of deal worth £29million, one after Queen's death: report
Queen responds to Prince Harry's decision to release his memoir

Queen responds to Prince Harry's decision to release his memoir
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share loved-up snap to set social media ablaze

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share loved-up snap to set social media ablaze
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bury the hatchet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bury the hatchet
Angelina Jolie wins landmark ruling in her divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie wins landmark ruling in her divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt
Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre shares fear of being kidnapped

Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre shares fear of being kidnapped
Scarlett Johansson opens up on initially missing out on Natasha Romanoff part

Scarlett Johansson opens up on initially missing out on Natasha Romanoff part
Thomas Markle ‘frustrated’ over being ‘blackballed’: source

Thomas Markle ‘frustrated’ over being ‘blackballed’: source

Latest

view all