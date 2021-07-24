 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Shahi says onscreen pair and boyfriend Adam Demos is her 'soul'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Sarah Shahi gushes over onscreen pair and boyfriend Adam Demos
Sarah Shahi gushes over onscreen pair and boyfriend Adam Demos

Sarah Shahi and boyfriend Adam Demos are taking their love to Instagram.

The duo, that recently did a top trending series on Netflix, does not shy away in expressing their affection towards each other off screen.

In Sarah's recent Instagram Story, the diva dubbed Adam as her 'soul'

“This man is my f–king soul," she captioned alongside a smiling photo of Adam.

Sarah's loved-up post comes after Adam himself shared a photo of her and called her his queen.

“My [crown emoji]. You make my heart skip a beat.”

More From Entertainment:

Why can't Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie sell their $60M French wine chateau?

Why can't Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie sell their $60M French wine chateau?
Brad Pitt wants to appeal judge disqualification in custody war with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt wants to appeal judge disqualification in custody war with Angelina Jolie
George Clinton chimes in 80th birthday with Snoop Dog, Kesha

George Clinton chimes in 80th birthday with Snoop Dog, Kesha
Meghan Markle’s father Thomas to take her to court over right to see grandkids

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas to take her to court over right to see grandkids

Henry Golding recalls brushing shoulders with Kate Middleton and her family

Henry Golding recalls brushing shoulders with Kate Middleton and her family
How Brad Pitt feels about judge’s disqualification in Angelina Jolie custody battle

How Brad Pitt feels about judge’s disqualification in Angelina Jolie custody battle
Look back at Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Look back at Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Mindy Kaling speaks about the uproar caused by South Asian ‘Scooby-Doo’ spin-off

Mindy Kaling speaks about the uproar caused by South Asian ‘Scooby-Doo’ spin-off

Jennifer Lopez shares her morning skincare routine and best-kept beauty secrets

Jennifer Lopez shares her morning skincare routine and best-kept beauty secrets
Meghan Markle comes under fire for her 'American dream'

Meghan Markle comes under fire for her 'American dream'
Cardi B breaks her silence on accusations of queerbaiting

Cardi B breaks her silence on accusations of queerbaiting
Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘balance each other out’ in their relationship: source

Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘balance each other out’ in their relationship: source

Latest

view all