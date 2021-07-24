Sarah Shahi says onscreen pair and boyfriend Adam Demos is her 'soul'

Sarah Shahi gushes over onscreen pair and boyfriend Adam Demos

Sarah Shahi and boyfriend Adam Demos are taking their love to Instagram.

The duo, that recently did a top trending series on Netflix, does not shy away in expressing their affection towards each other off screen.

In Sarah's recent Instagram Story, the diva dubbed Adam as her 'soul'

“This man is my f–king soul," she captioned alongside a smiling photo of Adam.

Sarah's loved-up post comes after Adam himself shared a photo of her and called her his queen.

“My [crown emoji]. You make my heart skip a beat.”