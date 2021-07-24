BTS beats Katy Perry’s 11-year record on Billboard with ‘Permission to Dance’

BTS have managed to cement their spot on Billboard’s charts for seven consecutive weeks, a feat never before been achieved by the seven-man group.

This move has been dubbed a “double coronation” by Billboard and is also a feat rarely achieved by singers. The boys managed to take the cake by the cumulative success of their songs Butter and Permission to Dance.

The last star to achieve this lofty goal was Katy Perry back in 2010, with California Gurls, yet BTS has bagged this accolade for themselves as well.