 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS beats Katy Perry’s 11-year record on Billboard with ‘Permission to Dance’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

BTS beats Katy Perry’s 11-year record on Billboard with ‘Permission to Dance’
BTS beats Katy Perry’s 11-year record on Billboard with ‘Permission to Dance’

BTS have managed to cement their spot on Billboard’s charts for seven consecutive weeks, a feat never before been achieved by the seven-man group.

This move has been dubbed a “double coronation” by Billboard and is also a feat rarely achieved by singers. The boys managed to take the cake by the cumulative success of their songs Butter and Permission to Dance.

The last star to achieve this lofty goal was Katy Perry back in 2010, with California Gurls, yet BTS has bagged this accolade for themselves as well.

More From Entertainment:

Jessica Alba addresses dive into therapy with daughter Honor

Jessica Alba addresses dive into therapy with daughter Honor
Alessia Cara addresses issues with ‘full-blown panic attacks’

Alessia Cara addresses issues with ‘full-blown panic attacks’
Deepika Padukone starts work on new film

Deepika Padukone starts work on new film
Atif Aslam's 'Rafta Rata' featuring Sajal Ali crosses 2 million views on YouTube

Atif Aslam's 'Rafta Rata' featuring Sajal Ali crosses 2 million views on YouTube
Video: Dwayne Johnson inaugurates US Olympics team

Video: Dwayne Johnson inaugurates US Olympics team
Iqra Aziz shares picture with her son

Iqra Aziz shares picture with her son
BTS’ RM addresses the hardest struggles when creating music

BTS’ RM addresses the hardest struggles when creating music
BTS’ RM shares an ARMYs induction guide for new fans: ‘Please don’t leave us’

BTS’ RM shares an ARMYs induction guide for new fans: ‘Please don’t leave us’
Brad Pitt tipped paps about cheating on Jennifer Aniston with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt tipped paps about cheating on Jennifer Aniston with Angelina Jolie
Why can't Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie sell their $60M French wine chateau?

Why can't Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie sell their $60M French wine chateau?
Brad Pitt wants to appeal judge disqualification in custody war with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt wants to appeal judge disqualification in custody war with Angelina Jolie

Latest

view all