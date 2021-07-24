 
Saturday Jul 24 2021
Alessia Cara addresses issues with ‘full-blown panic attacks’

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Lyricist and singer Alessia Cara recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her struggles with anxiety and panic attacks.

The singer wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid over her struggles during an interview with People (The TV Show).

She was quoted telling the host, “I was dealing with a lot of anxiety and that anxiety turned into full-blown panic attacks.”

“I was dealing with panic attacks like days and days on end for hours at a time. It was some of the more scarier days of my life."

But now, the singer admits she’s been “making a lot of changes to my lifestyle” in an attempt to feel better. “I also take a lot of baths now and relax my body.”

