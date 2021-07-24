Prince William: 'Future King' lauded for making Lauren Price feel comfortable during interview

Prince William met Team GB boxer and medal hope Lauren Price, 27, at Kensington Palace to chat about her extraordinary life story and preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



The video of the Duke's meeting with Price was also uploaded on the "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" official YouTube channel which the royal couple launched recently.

The video has received more than 77k views on the video sharing website.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "William is so gentle with people. He has his mother’s gift. Congratulations Lauren. You’re an inspiration."



Another said, "What a sweet interview. She was so relaxed.The future King made her feel comfortable. Lovely."



