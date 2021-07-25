 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS member Jimin impresses legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

BTS member Jimin impresses legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu

Korea's k-pop boy music band BTS has an ever-increasing fan base that includes a lot of celebrities also. The latest in the list of their admirers is two-time Olympic Medalist and legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu.

On the 24th of July, the legendary skater said he is a big fan of BTS, especially the band member Jimin.

Yuzuru Hanyu revealed Jimin is his inspiration as he draws inspiration from his cool movements when he dances on the rink.

"Jimin's body is very flexible and his lines are very thin, so there are some techniques that he can show," said Yuzuru Hanyu, in an interview on Dream On The Ice.

"I'm looking for cool moves not only from a skating perspective, but also from a more outside world perspective."

Not just Yuzuru Hanyu, Jimin impresses his fans also who stands enthralled by his incredible dancing skills. Dancing smoothly and elegantly, the gifted dancer looks as if he were a figure skater on an ice rink. He appears to be sliding across the floor during his dance performances.

Check out what some social media users have to say about Jimin. 


More From Entertainment:

Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Prince William: 'Future King' lauded for making Lauren Price feel comfortable during interview

Prince William: 'Future King' lauded for making Lauren Price feel comfortable during interview

'Prince Harry has no plans to publish a second memoir after Queen Elizabeth's death'

'Prince Harry has no plans to publish a second memoir after Queen Elizabeth's death'
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will ‘reveal his true character’

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will ‘reveal his true character’
Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Folklore’s anniversary with a loving tribute

Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Folklore’s anniversary with a loving tribute
Taylor Swift unveils music video titled ‘The Lakes’

Taylor Swift unveils music video titled ‘The Lakes’
Meghan Markle to drop a tell-all for Prince Harry’s book deal

Meghan Markle to drop a tell-all for Prince Harry’s book deal
Prince Harry signs a four-book deal aimed to release ‘once his granny dies'

Prince Harry signs a four-book deal aimed to release ‘once his granny dies'
Ed Sheeran shares BTS video of ‘Bad Habits’ studio session

Ed Sheeran shares BTS video of ‘Bad Habits’ studio session
Selena Gomez recreates ‘Full House’ scene on TikTok with sister Gracie

Selena Gomez recreates ‘Full House’ scene on TikTok with sister Gracie
Photo: Halsey graces fans with a snap of week-old son Ender

Photo: Halsey graces fans with a snap of week-old son Ender
Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s mansion raided by arsonist: report

Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s mansion raided by arsonist: report

Latest

view all