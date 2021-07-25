BTS member Jimin impresses legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu

Korea's k-pop boy music band BTS has an ever-increasing fan base that includes a lot of celebrities also. The latest in the list of their admirers is two-time Olympic Medalist and legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu.



On the 24th of July, the legendary skater said he is a big fan of BTS, especially the band member Jimin.

Yuzuru Hanyu revealed Jimin is his inspiration as he draws inspiration from his cool movements when he dances on the rink.

"Jimin's body is very flexible and his lines are very thin, so there are some techniques that he can show," said Yuzuru Hanyu, in an interview on Dream On The Ice.



"I'm looking for cool moves not only from a skating perspective, but also from a more outside world perspective."

Not just Yuzuru Hanyu, Jimin impresses his fans also who stands enthralled by his incredible dancing skills. Dancing smoothly and elegantly, the gifted dancer looks as if he were a figure skater on an ice rink. He appears to be sliding across the floor during his dance performances.

Check out what some social media users have to say about Jimin.



