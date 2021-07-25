 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

John Mulaney files for a divorce from Anna Marie Tendler amid Olivia Munn romance

John Mulaney filed for a divorce in New York, only two months after Anna Marie Tendler announced her split 

American comedian and actor John Mulaney is officially ending his six-year marriage with Anna Marie Tendler.

According to reports, the standup-comedian, 38, filed for a divorce in New York on Friday, only two months after Marie Tendler announced her split from Mulaney in a statement.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” she had said in a statement at the time.

The news comes months after Mulaney completed a 60-day stay in rehab and started dating fellow actor Olivia Munn.

News of their relationship had emerged only three days after Mulaney and Tendler confirmed they were parting ways.

