 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson seemingly voices support for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s memoir

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Former working royal Sarah Ferguson may be standing behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of York dropped a major hint that she was supporting the Duke of Sussex’s plans of penning a memoir about his royal life.

During her latest interview with The Telegraph, Ferguson said that people have to “fight for what you believe is your truth”, which came as a subtle nod to the Sussexes.

She made the comment as she spoke about her own book that she is writing about the life and love story of her great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott.

"It has been an opportunity to tell my story of self-discovery, the chance to feel closer to my past, ancestors and stories I grew up with,” she said.

"The main message I would like readers to take away from Margaret’s story is that no matter whether you make mistakes or get it all wrong, you keep going and fight for what you believe is your truth,” she went on to say.

“You have to lead with your heart. Personally, I feel more robust, authentic, confident in myself and who I am and where I’m going than ever, and that feeling is very much reflected at the end of Margaret’s journey,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry is ‘looking for revenge’ against royals for the way Diana was treated

Prince Harry is ‘looking for revenge’ against royals for the way Diana was treated
Sarah Ferguson on whether she is open to marrying Prince Andrew again

Sarah Ferguson on whether she is open to marrying Prince Andrew again
Prince Harry’s memoir release date could come as a ‘sign of disrespect’ for Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry’s memoir release date could come as a ‘sign of disrespect’ for Queen Elizabeth
Prince William, Kate sending a ‘secret message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate sending a ‘secret message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
John Mulaney files for a divorce from Anna Marie Tendler amid Olivia Munn romance

John Mulaney files for a divorce from Anna Marie Tendler amid Olivia Munn romance
Naya Rivera honoured by Ryan Dorsey a year after being laid to rest

Naya Rivera honoured by Ryan Dorsey a year after being laid to rest
Jennifer Lopez goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck

With first posthumous album, Prince pierces the American condition

With first posthumous album, Prince pierces the American condition
BTS member Jimin impresses legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu

BTS member Jimin impresses legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu
Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Prince William: 'Future King' lauded for making Lauren Price feel comfortable during interview

Prince William: 'Future King' lauded for making Lauren Price feel comfortable during interview

'Prince Harry has no plans to publish a second memoir after Queen Elizabeth's death'

'Prince Harry has no plans to publish a second memoir after Queen Elizabeth's death'

Latest

view all