Sarah Ferguson seemingly voices support for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s memoir

Former working royal Sarah Ferguson may be standing behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



The Duchess of York dropped a major hint that she was supporting the Duke of Sussex’s plans of penning a memoir about his royal life.

During her latest interview with The Telegraph, Ferguson said that people have to “fight for what you believe is your truth”, which came as a subtle nod to the Sussexes.

She made the comment as she spoke about her own book that she is writing about the life and love story of her great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott.

"It has been an opportunity to tell my story of self-discovery, the chance to feel closer to my past, ancestors and stories I grew up with,” she said.

"The main message I would like readers to take away from Margaret’s story is that no matter whether you make mistakes or get it all wrong, you keep going and fight for what you believe is your truth,” she went on to say.

“You have to lead with your heart. Personally, I feel more robust, authentic, confident in myself and who I am and where I’m going than ever, and that feeling is very much reflected at the end of Margaret’s journey,” she added.