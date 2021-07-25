 
Showbiz
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma models for Athiya Shetty in London

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way, says Anushka
Anushka Sharma is walking the streets of London with Athiya Shetty.

The mother-of-one, who is currently accompanying husband and cricketer Virat Kohli to the UK is joined by fellow cricketer KL Rahul's rumored girlfriend, Athiya, for a stroll.

Anushka was spotted donning a pair of ripped jeans with a white t-shirt as she turned muse for Athiya Shetty over the weekend.

"10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way," captioned Anushka before giving photo credits to Athiya.

The actor also paired her look with gold hoops and a black cross-body bag.

Take a look:



