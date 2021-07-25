Anushka Sharma models for Athiya Shetty in London

'10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way,' says Anushka

Anushka Sharma is walking the streets of London with Athiya Shetty.

The mother-of-one, who is currently accompanying husband and cricketer Virat Kohli to the UK is joined by fellow cricketer KL Rahul's rumored girlfriend, Athiya, for a stroll.

Anushka was spotted donning a pair of ripped jeans with a white t-shirt as she turned muse for Athiya Shetty over the weekend.

"10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way," captioned Anushka before giving photo credits to Athiya.

The actor also paired her look with gold hoops and a black cross-body bag.

Take a look:







