Dwayne Johnson shows off the ‘Jungle Cruise’ world premiere venue

Dwayne Johnson went all out on social media ahead of the world premiere event of his brand new film titled Jungle Cruise.



The actor shared the note to Instagram and highlighted the excitement radiating from his and Emily Blunt’s face.



He posted a photo straight from the world premiere event at Disneyland and had fans in a frenzy with the countdown.

The caption alongside his post also let fans in on some hilarious side banter and read, “Calm before the massive magic. Emily and I quietly chatting (besides the 200 hundred person team members we told to get out of the shot) about how surreal and epic our JUNGLE CRUISE world premiere is going to be tonight at Disneyland!”

“In this massive and beautiful outdoor amphitheater, we will have the biggest (and safe) red carpet world premiere of 2021. THANK YOU to EVERYONE - all our teams - who have worked tirelessly on creating this magical night”.

The Rock concluded his post via an invitation to action and added, “Countdown is on and we’re just a few hours away…. All aboard!”

