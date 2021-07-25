 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Ushna Shah urges women to take safety measures before travelling late night

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Ushna Shah urges women to take safety measures before travelling late night

As people continue to express outrage over the gruesome murder of Noor Mukadam at the hands of Zahir Jaffer, TV actress Ushna Shah has urged women to take safety measures when they have to travel late at night.

In a series of Instagram stories, the actress recounted the story of her travel late night on the day of the killing of Noor Mukadam.

The actress posted a screenshot of her tweet which she had sent out that night.

"I had to travel 40 minutes away late last night. I kept a taser-gun out of its holster next to me so it was within quick reach. Window shades up. An extra phone in case I got mugged. Live location shared with friend in case it was worse. Just another day being a woman in Pakistan," read her tweet.

Ushna Shah urges women to take safety measures before travelling late night

The actress then expressed disappointment over the reaction to her tweet. According to Ushna, she was told "by a great number of men and women that I was exaggerating and over-doing it by carrying a taser and sharing my live location with a friend."

Ushna Shah urges women to take safety measures before travelling late night

Here's an advice Ushna Shah shared for women who have to travel late at night.

Ushna Shah urges women to take safety measures before travelling late night


More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber takes centre stage in new Balenciaga ad campaign

Justin Bieber takes centre stage in new Balenciaga ad campaign
Mia Khalifa, husband Robert Sandberg part ways after two years of marriage

Mia Khalifa, husband Robert Sandberg part ways after two years of marriage
Prince Harry didn't see Prince William and Kate Middleton's children during UK trip?

Prince Harry didn't see Prince William and Kate Middleton's children during UK trip?
Dwayne Johnson shows off the ‘Jungle Cruise’ world premiere venue

Dwayne Johnson shows off the ‘Jungle Cruise’ world premiere venue
Princess Diana's 30-year-old niece marries billionaire Michael Lewis, 62

Princess Diana's 30-year-old niece marries billionaire Michael Lewis, 62
Adele's romance with Rich Paul confirmed after PDA-filled outing

Adele's romance with Rich Paul confirmed after PDA-filled outing
Kanye West living at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium: report

Kanye West living at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium: report
Fake Kimberly Kardashian, Kylie Jenner request unemployment claims in Detroit

Fake Kimberly Kardashian, Kylie Jenner request unemployment claims in Detroit
Rihanna enjoys date night with A$AP Rocky in Miami

Rihanna enjoys date night with A$AP Rocky in Miami
Sarah Ferguson supports Harry, Meghan’s decision to give interview to Oprah

Sarah Ferguson supports Harry, Meghan’s decision to give interview to Oprah
Piers Morgan contracted Covid after Euro final despite being fully vaccinated

Piers Morgan contracted Covid after Euro final despite being fully vaccinated

Sarah Ferguson seemingly voices support for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s memoir

Sarah Ferguson seemingly voices support for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s memoir

Latest

view all