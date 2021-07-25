 
Sunday Jul 25 2021
Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Justin Bieber takes centre stage in new Balenciaga ad campaign

It seems that Justin Bieber is following in his wife Hailey Bieber’s footsteps and getting into modeling.

On Friday luxury fashion label Balenciaga unveiled a new ad which featured the Yummy singer modeling clothes for the brand.

He can be seen donning an oversized leather jacket, black sweatpants and items from new collaboration which consist of sneakers and a purse.

Fans had a lot to say about Bieber’s casting as they took to social media to voice their opinion.

"He looks like his mom forced him to wear an outfit he doesn’t like," one person commented.

"I don't know about ya'll but Justin looks fineeee," another wrote.  

Part of the campaign also includes French actress Isabelle Huppert.

This is not the first instance Bieber modeled as he previously worked with Calvin Klein underwear.


 
