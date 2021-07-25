Iggy Azalea is ‘done’ with haters attacking son Onyx: ‘I don’t play’

Despite having been at the receiving end of a large amount of social media hate over the years, Iggy Azalea refuses to take any flak when it comes to her son Onyx.

So much so that the new mother turned to Twitter and posted an update regarding her decision and wrote, "I've decided I won't be posting about Onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y'all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!" (sic)



Check it out below:

For those unversed, the four-time Grammy shares her 15-month-old son with ex Playboi Carti.