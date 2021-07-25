Queen Elizabeth preparing ‘more insulting’ takedown of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly working on a “more insulting” plan to teach Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a lesson.

This observation has been brought forward by royal expert Ingrid Seward.

During her interview with Express she was quoted saying, “I don’t think removing the titles would make much difference and it would look very petty.”

"I also don’t think it is something the Queen would want to do at this stage of her reign. It would be far more insulting just to ignore them.”

Before concluding Ms. Seward also claimed, “Even excluding them from the jubilee next year gives them ammunition to criticise the monarchy.”

For those unversed, Queen Elizabeth refused to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles but made it so they were not allowed to publically utilize them in daily life.

At the time a spokesperson for the palace announced the news and was quoted saying, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.”

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family. While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”