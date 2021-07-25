 
Sunday Jul 25 2021
Idris Elba shares 'very sobering' experience on battling Covid-19

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Idris Elba is getting candid about his battle with Covid-19.

Speaking to The Guardian, the British star shared that his health was much better than many others who suffered with the virus but added that he was grateful to be alive.

He also said that the experience as a whole was "very sobering".

"Facing my mortality, being diagnosed with Covid and not knowing what it was at the time - going through that was very sobering," he said. 

Earlier the Thor actor had shared more details about his experience with Radio Times and spoke about the mental impact of battling the virus.

"I was asymptomatic so I didn't get the major symptoms everyone else got. Mentally, it hit me very bad, because a lot was unknown about it,” recalled.

|I felt very compelled to speak about it, just because it was such an unknown. So the mental impact of that on both myself and my wife was pretty traumatic,

"I needed the lockdown to try to get over it. And it turns out the world actually probably needed the lockdown, too," he added.

