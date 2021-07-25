 
Sunday Jul 25 2021
Enough is enough: Britney Spears’ agent promises to speak up about conservatorship

Britney Spears’ agent Cade Hudson has broken his silence over the singer’s conservatorship.

According to TMZ, Hudson took to his private Instagram and revealed that he had been "silenced" for a while and decided that "enough is enough".

"I've kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney. Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I’m brainwashing her Britney I'm now speaking up."

Cade went on to question paparazzi's behaviour with Britney and wrote, "Britney who was accused of some errors as a new mom at 26 with 100 cameras in her face daily waiting to document any wrong move she did gets placed under a never-ending conservatorship. Sexism at its best. This is a violation of someone's basic human rights that were taken away."

He even suggested that the singer's father Jamie Spears had silenced him for years.

"I've kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my [expletive] off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won't even dignify mentioning his name. I’m officially done being quiet."

