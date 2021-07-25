 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry urged to ‘look in a mirror’ over ‘nerve-wracking’ four-book deal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

The royal family has reportedly been urged to brace for impact and “to assume the worst” in regards to Prince Harry’s new book deal.

This claim has been brought forward in a column by royal author Sarah Vine.

In her piece for The Mail on Sunday she questioned Prince Harry’s intentions behind the ‘nerve-wracking’ book deal and claimed, “The revelation that Prince Harry is working on a tell-all autobiography in collaboration with Pulitzer Prize-winning ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer would have been nerve-racking enough for the Queen, given his recent track record with Oprah et al.”

“Now it transpires there are three more books in the pipeline. Admittedly one is a ‘wellness’ tome, to be penned by the Duchess herself, so probably more of the sub-Gwyneth Paltrow guff about the importance of self-love.”

“But the other two remain a mystery –save for the fact that Volume 2 will reportedly be held back until after the Queen dies.”

“If this turns out to be the case, then inevitably there will be speculation as to why. And given the Prince’s recent string of attacks on his family, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to assume the worst.”

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Dorsey pays gut wrenching tribute to Naya Rivera: ‘Fly high, Rest In Peace’

Ryan Dorsey pays gut wrenching tribute to Naya Rivera: ‘Fly high, Rest In Peace’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attack racist UK journalists in scathing attack

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attack racist UK journalists in scathing attack
BTS’ Jungkook addresses past struggles: ‘I wanted to let go of everything’

BTS’ Jungkook addresses past struggles: ‘I wanted to let go of everything’
'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Gokce Hatun looks stunning in new photos with husband

'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Gokce Hatun looks stunning in new photos with husband

Courteney Cox wishes partner Johnny McDaid on his 45th birthday

Courteney Cox wishes partner Johnny McDaid on his 45th birthday
BTS’ RM reacts to becoming ‘special presidential envoys for future generations’

BTS’ RM reacts to becoming ‘special presidential envoys for future generations’
BTS’ Jin reveals why ‘anyone can dance’ to ‘Permission to Dance’

BTS’ Jin reveals why ‘anyone can dance’ to ‘Permission to Dance’
BTS’ RM, Jin reacts to ‘crushing’ historic Billboard record: ‘It’s a dream’

BTS’ RM, Jin reacts to ‘crushing’ historic Billboard record: ‘It’s a dream’
Enough is enough: Britney Spears’ agent promises to speak up about conservatorship

Enough is enough: Britney Spears’ agent promises to speak up about conservatorship
Meghan Markle ‘crafted’ her own family disaster: ‘It was easily avoidable’

Meghan Markle ‘crafted’ her own family disaster: ‘It was easily avoidable’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s shocking connection to Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ laid bare

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s shocking connection to Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ laid bare
Idris Elba shares 'very sobering' experience on battling Covid-19

Idris Elba shares 'very sobering' experience on battling Covid-19

Latest

view all