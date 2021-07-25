Prince Harry urged to ‘look in a mirror’ over ‘nerve-wracking’ four-book deal

The royal family has reportedly been urged to brace for impact and “to assume the worst” in regards to Prince Harry’s new book deal.



This claim has been brought forward in a column by royal author Sarah Vine.

In her piece for The Mail on Sunday she questioned Prince Harry’s intentions behind the ‘nerve-wracking’ book deal and claimed, “The revelation that Prince Harry is working on a tell-all autobiography in collaboration with Pulitzer Prize-winning ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer would have been nerve-racking enough for the Queen, given his recent track record with Oprah et al.”

“Now it transpires there are three more books in the pipeline. Admittedly one is a ‘wellness’ tome, to be penned by the Duchess herself, so probably more of the sub-Gwyneth Paltrow guff about the importance of self-love.”

“But the other two remain a mystery –save for the fact that Volume 2 will reportedly be held back until after the Queen dies.”

“If this turns out to be the case, then inevitably there will be speculation as to why. And given the Prince’s recent string of attacks on his family, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to assume the worst.”