Sunday Jul 25 2021
BTS’ Jin reveals why ‘anyone can dance’ to ‘Permission to Dance’

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

BTS’ Jin recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the secret behind Permission to Dance’s choreography.

The conversation surrounding the Permission to Dance choreography was brought up once News 8 anchor Bang Shi Hyuk asked the singer about the difficulty level to the entire track.

He quickly responded to the question by admitting the real reason behind the decision as well and was quoted saying, “The choreography is rather easy unlike our other ones, allowing us, seniors, kids, adults in their 20s and 50s to dance along to it.”

He also added that the intention behind this decision was to bring a bit of joy and positivity to fans who have endured the brunt of covid-19 since the beginning of lockdown.

He even went on to say, “The track ‘Permission To Dance’ was made with the intent to have everyone enjoy it together when the pandemic is over.”

Check it out below:


