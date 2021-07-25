BTS’ RM reacts to becoming ‘special presidential envoys for future generations’

BTS’ RM recently sat down for a chat and got candid about officially becoming a ‘special presidential envoys for future generations and culture’.

The singer made the revelation during his interview with SBS and began by admitting that it all “felt like a dream”.

In reaction to it all he was also quoted saying, “BTS has grown up with the current generation of young people. In the process, we wanted to express the emotions we felt right now. We have witnessed and experienced the impact of the global economic crisis or something social both directly and indirectly.”

“During the crisis in 2021, although we are weak, if we have the power to do something, like the special cultural envoy or the U.N. General Assembly, we will do what we can for our country, with a heavy yet happy heart, for the young people who have grown up with us and the future generations around the world. As we head to the States, we will do our best to fulfill our mission and return home.”

For those unversed, the boys got dubbed “special presidential envoys for future generations and culture” by South Korean President Moon Jae In in an attempt to share the message of hope to youth residing around the globe.