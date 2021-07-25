Courteney Cox wishes partner Johnny McDaid on his 45th birthday

Courteney Cox on Saturday wished her partner Johnny McDaid on his 45th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the "Friends" star shared a picture with the musician with an endearing caption that read, "Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd."

Courteney is currently in a relationship with McDaid whom.she started dating after her divorce in 2013. The following year they also got engaged after six months of dating.



She married actor David Arquette on June 12, 1999 and they have a daughter, born in June 2004.Jennifer Aniston is the godmother.



The actress recently appeared on the highly anticipated "Friends" reunion along with other cast members including her pal Jennifer Aniston.







