Sunday Jul 25 2021
'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Gokce Hatun looks stunning in new photos with husband

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı on Sunday treated her fans with a couple of new pictures on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, the actress also shared a picture with her husband Sinan Akçıl.

She looked stunning in a western outfit as she posed for pictures with her husband. 

Burcu, who rose to fame for his role as Gokce Hatun in Dirilis:Ertugrul, tied the knot with the Turkish singer in February.

She played an important role in the first and second season of the hit TV series.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

