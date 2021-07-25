'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Gokce Hatun looks stunning in new photos with husband

Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı on Sunday treated her fans with a couple of new pictures on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, the actress also shared a picture with her husband Sinan Akçıl.

She looked stunning in a western outfit as she posed for pictures with her husband.

Burcu, who rose to fame for his role as Gokce Hatun in Dirilis:Ertugrul, tied the knot with the Turkish singer in February.



She played an important role in the first and second season of the hit TV series.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

