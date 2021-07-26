Prince William ‘will come out of it looking worst’ after Prince Harry row

Royal experts recently speculated upon Prince Harry’s new four-book deal as well as its future impact upon Prince William’s monarchy.



The claim has been brought forward by Ingrid Seward and during her interview with GB News she was quoted saying, “William is the one who will come out of this the worst of all.”

“There is the row between William and Harry, and basically if Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William's future.”

“It is not Harry's future, he is out of it now, but it is William's future. Of course, everyone forgets poor old Prince Charles, who has remained very very quiet about all of this.”

She concluded by saying, “But it is his son after all. How hurtful can it be for him to hear Harry say that his father hasn't been a great father. Which is what he has already said.”