 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez enjoys romantic getaway with Ben Affleck on her 52nd birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Jennifer Lopez enjoys romantic getaway with Ben Affleck on her 52nd birthday

Jennifer Lopez, who turned 52 on Saturday (July 25), celebrated her big day with beau Ben Affleck on a yacht while enjoying romantic gateway with him.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the singer/actor lighted up the Internet with a slew of sizzling pictures in stunning swimsuits. She marked the moment with a steamy kiss to 'fully committed' boyfriend

She captioned the pictures: “5 2 … what it do …” She added a pink heart emoji and a shout-out to photographer Ana Carballosa. 

In one of her amazing pictures, Lopez is seen getting cozy with Affleck. She also shared her first artistically curated Instagram smooch. 

Her pictures garnered massive praise. Around 8 million people have hit like at the time of this report.

Lopez followed it up with a short video, where it is evident that she is on a yacht. J. Lo can be seen lifting her arms, twirling, and singing a spontaneous composition with lyrics that go, “hello, mellow.”

More From Entertainment:

Adele apparently confirms romance with new beau Rich Paul during a night out

Adele apparently confirms romance with new beau Rich Paul during a night out
Amanda Seyfried doppelganger sets TikTok ablaze with uncanny resemblance to Hollywood A-lister

Amanda Seyfried doppelganger sets TikTok ablaze with uncanny resemblance to Hollywood A-lister
Reese Witherspoon gives major summer vibes in pink and blue floral swimsuit

Reese Witherspoon gives major summer vibes in pink and blue floral swimsuit
Victoria Beckham's hubby David questioned by police during vocation in Italy

Victoria Beckham's hubby David questioned by police during vocation in Italy
Prince William ‘will come out of it looking worst’ after Prince Harry row

Prince William ‘will come out of it looking worst’ after Prince Harry row
Ryan Dorsey pays gut wrenching tribute to Naya Rivera: ‘Fly high, Rest In Peace’

Ryan Dorsey pays gut wrenching tribute to Naya Rivera: ‘Fly high, Rest In Peace’
Prince Harry put on blast for writing a ‘tear-stained tosh’: report

Prince Harry put on blast for writing a ‘tear-stained tosh’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attack racist UK journalists in scathing attack

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attack racist UK journalists in scathing attack
BTS’ Jungkook addresses past struggles: ‘I wanted to let go of everything’

BTS’ Jungkook addresses past struggles: ‘I wanted to let go of everything’
'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Gokce Hatun looks stunning in new photos with husband

'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Gokce Hatun looks stunning in new photos with husband

Courteney Cox wishes partner Johnny McDaid on his 45th birthday

Courteney Cox wishes partner Johnny McDaid on his 45th birthday
BTS’ RM reacts to becoming ‘special presidential envoys for future generations’

BTS’ RM reacts to becoming ‘special presidential envoys for future generations’

Latest

view all