Jennifer Lopez enjoys romantic getaway with Ben Affleck on her 52nd birthday

Jennifer Lopez, who turned 52 on Saturday (July 25), celebrated her big day with beau Ben Affleck on a yacht while enjoying romantic gateway with him.



Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the singer/actor lighted up the Internet with a slew of sizzling pictures in stunning swimsuits. She marked the moment with a steamy kiss to 'fully committed' boyfriend

She captioned the pictures: “5 2 … what it do …” She added a pink heart emoji and a shout-out to photographer Ana Carballosa.

In one of her amazing pictures, Lopez is seen getting cozy with Affleck. She also shared her first artistically curated Instagram smooch.

Her pictures garnered massive praise. Around 8 million people have hit like at the time of this report.



Lopez followed it up with a short video, where it is evident that she is on a yacht. J. Lo can be seen lifting her arms, twirling, and singing a spontaneous composition with lyrics that go, “hello, mellow.”