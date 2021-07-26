 
Monday Jul 26 2021
Gigi Hadid's sis Bella Hadid flaunts her chiseled abs as she appears with Marc Kalman in NYC

Fashionista Bella Hadid stunned everyone as she flashed a glimpse of her washboard abs while hanging out with her new beau Marc Kalman in New York City this weekend.

The 24-year-old supermodel was the picture of sporty chic when she showcased her statuesque figure in a white crop and a pair of baggy black shorts.

Gigi Hadid's sister was spotted hanging out with her new boyfriend Marc Kalman after lunch in New York City on Saturday.

The Vogue cover girl looked relaxed as she sat next to her man wearing a protective white face mask. She completed her athletic ensemble with a pair of small-frame shades, pink Nike sneakers and a white Prada purse.

On the other hand, Kalman looked dashing as he rocked a white 'Beast on My Back' band t-shirt and a pair of black Calvin Klein underwear that peeked out of his brown pants.

