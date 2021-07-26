Prince Charles ‘adored’ Meghan Markle before their relationship took a hit

Prince Charles may be estranged from his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle now, but that wasn’t always the case.



Royal fans and critics all saw the close bond they shared during the 2018 royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when Charles walked Meghan down the aisle.

According to reports, the Prince of Wales ‘adored’ Meghan as they both had a lot in common.

Royal expert Emily Andrews said, per Express: “Charles adored her. They had a lot in common, art, music. She [Meghan] used to go round to Clarence House to have, effectively, history lessons with Charles on the history of the Royal Family… Charles was a real passionate historian, Meghan had a thirst for knowledge.”

Earlier, Harry had spoken about Charles stepping up to support Meghan when she needed someone to walk her down the aisle.

“I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you,’” Harry had said in the BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

“For him that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he’s our father so of course he’s gonna be there for us,” he added.