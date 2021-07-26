R Kelly accused of sexually abusing teenage boy at a McDonald’s

R Kelly has been accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy after meeting him at a McDonald’s

The singer has been accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy after meeting him at a McDonald’s.

The new allegations were filed by US prosecutors on Friday in the ongoing case against him. They are also seeking a jury to be selected on August 9 in New York to hear testimonies of multiple other alleged victims claiming to have been subjected to physical abuse by the singer or being threatened by him.

Amongst them, is an accusation by an individual who claims to have been sexually abused by the singer when he was 17 in 2006 at a McDonald’s.

According to reports, the teenager was aiming to make it big in the music industry and Kelly had offered help before exploiting him.

Per the filing, the same teenager had introduced the singer to another minor boy, 16 or 17, with whom Kelly began a relationship years later.

All allegations have been denied by the singer.