Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni’s bromance wins the internet: Watch

Fans of MS Dhoni were left in splits over his bromance with Ranveer Singh

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is making headlines after an endearing moment he shared with former Indian captain MS Dhoni was caught on camera.

Fans of the cricketer were left in splits over his bromance with the actor, that was put on full display during a football match in which they were playing against actor Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim.

Ranveer has been quite vocal about his love for the former skipper as he has previously expressed his admiration for the athlete a number of times.



Following the announcement of Dhoni's retirement last year, Ranveer took to his Instagram with some throwback photos and an extensive caption.

"This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni,” he wrote.

"He was jovial and warm and praised my performance in BBB. We hung out, I had my cap and jersey signed by him, like a true fanboy," he continued.

"MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. I’m lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride," he added.