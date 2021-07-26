 
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Oprah Winfrey rebuffs claims Harry's memoir is 'first-ever' recount of royal life

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Oprah Winfrey upset that Harry is known to be opening up in the book, for the first time about royal life 

Oprah Winfrey does not believe with Prince Harry's claims that his memoir is the first-ever recount of his life as a former royal.

The TV mogul is upset that Harry is known to be opening up in the book, for the first time, despite her bombshell tell-all. 

Pod Save the Queen host Ann Gripper said, "I mean let’s face it, there will be a lot of interesting things to talk about in there and to write about.”

Reading out the description of the book, she added, "Prince Harry is sharing for the very first time’ - I mean Oprah might disagree with this - ‘the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him covering his life in the public eye from his childhood to the present day.

“Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.’”

