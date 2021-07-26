Royals fear Prince Harry's book could shake up the monarchy

Queen faced anxiety over the memoir just months after the death of her husband Prince Philip

Prince Harry's book can have a devastating impact on the royal family, as feared by Queen Elizabeth and other senior royals.



According to a source, Harry's 'wholly truthful memoir' could potentially destabilise monarchy.



The insider also said there was "anger and disappointment" among courtiers that the Queen faced anxiety over the memoir just months after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, senior palace officials have decided not to respond publicly to Harry's announcement because they fear they will be "fanning the flames" amid the rift between him and his family.

Describing his book, Prince Harry earlier said: “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."