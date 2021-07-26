 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Royals fear Prince Harry's book could shake up the monarchy

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

 Queen faced anxiety over the memoir just months after the death of her husband Prince Philip

Prince Harry's book can have a devastating impact on the royal family, as feared by Queen Elizabeth and other senior royals. 

According to a source, Harry's 'wholly truthful memoir' could potentially destabilise monarchy.

The insider also said there was "anger and disappointment" among courtiers that the Queen faced anxiety over the memoir just months after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, senior palace officials have decided not to respond publicly to Harry's announcement because they fear they will be "fanning the flames" amid the rift between him and his family.

Describing his book, Prince Harry earlier said: “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

More From Entertainment:

Oprah Winfrey rebuffs claims Harry's memoir is 'first-ever' recount of royal life

Oprah Winfrey rebuffs claims Harry's memoir is 'first-ever' recount of royal life

Shanna Moakler to 'auction off' wedding ring from Travis Barker

Shanna Moakler to 'auction off' wedding ring from Travis Barker
Anne-Marie details ordeal of battling anxiety during lockdown

Anne-Marie details ordeal of battling anxiety during lockdown

Gladiator, Braveheart star Mike Mitchell found dead in Turkey resort

Gladiator, Braveheart star Mike Mitchell found dead in Turkey resort
Eugenie, Beatrice ‘sympathize’ with Harry as they saw royals treating him ‘as a joke’

Eugenie, Beatrice ‘sympathize’ with Harry as they saw royals treating him ‘as a joke’
Courteney Cox extends birthday greetings to ‘Friends’ costar Matt LeBlanc

Courteney Cox extends birthday greetings to ‘Friends’ costar Matt LeBlanc
Prince Harry’s friends could fire back and cut ties if he ‘slams’ them in memoir

Prince Harry’s friends could fire back and cut ties if he ‘slams’ them in memoir
William, Kate sending 'secret message' to the Sussexes: 'We're not backing down'

William, Kate sending 'secret message' to the Sussexes: 'We're not backing down'
Meghan's half-sister Samantha supports dad's decision to take her to court

Meghan's half-sister Samantha supports dad's decision to take her to court

Jennifer Lopez ecstatic to ring in 52nd birthday in France with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez ecstatic to ring in 52nd birthday in France with Ben Affleck
R Kelly accused of sexually abusing teenage boy at a McDonald’s

R Kelly accused of sexually abusing teenage boy at a McDonald’s
Prince Charles ‘adored’ Meghan Markle before their relationship took a hit

Prince Charles ‘adored’ Meghan Markle before their relationship took a hit

Latest

view all