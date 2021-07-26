Jimmy Fallon kicks off ‘This Olympics’ with parody song ft. The Roots

Jimmy Fallon recently released his first ever parody mash up alongside The Roots and had fans hooked on the beat.

The song in question, This Olympics, showcases the American patriotic spirit and is a parody straight from Florida Georgia Line and Nelly’s 2020 single Lil Bit.



The song started off with the lyrics, “It’s time to represent your country / No matter where you’re from / Waking up at 2 a.m. to watch a little badminton. Get your soccer socks on, we’re playing football / Pour yourself some Wheaties / It’s time to win it all / This Olympics.”



For those unversed, the games officially began this Friday and included a performance of John Lennon's Imagine by John Legend and Keith Urban at the opening ceremony.







