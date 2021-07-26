 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Jimmy Fallon kicks off ‘This Olympics’ with parody song ft. The Roots

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Jimmy Fallon kicks off ‘This Olympics’ with parody song ft. The Roots
Jimmy Fallon kicks off ‘This Olympics’ with parody song ft. The Roots

Jimmy Fallon recently released his first ever parody mash up alongside The Roots and had fans hooked on the beat.

The song in question, This Olympics, showcases the American patriotic spirit and is a parody straight from Florida Georgia Line and Nelly’s 2020 single Lil Bit.

The song started off with the lyrics, “It’s time to represent your country / No matter where you’re from / Waking up at 2 a.m. to watch a little badminton. Get your soccer socks on, we’re playing football / Pour yourself some Wheaties / It’s time to win it all / This Olympics.”

For those unversed, the games officially began this Friday and included a performance of John Lennon's Imagine by John Legend and Keith Urban at the opening ceremony.



More From Entertainment:

Pink offers to pay Norwegian women’s handball team's 'sexist' dress code fine

Pink offers to pay Norwegian women’s handball team's 'sexist' dress code fine
Royals fear Prince Harry's book could shake up the monarchy

Royals fear Prince Harry's book could shake up the monarchy
Oprah Winfrey rebuffs claims Harry's memoir is 'first-ever' recount of royal life

Oprah Winfrey rebuffs claims Harry's memoir is 'first-ever' recount of royal life

Shanna Moakler to 'auction off' wedding ring from Travis Barker

Shanna Moakler to 'auction off' wedding ring from Travis Barker
Anne-Marie details ordeal of battling anxiety during lockdown

Anne-Marie details ordeal of battling anxiety during lockdown

Gladiator, Braveheart star Mike Mitchell found dead in Turkey resort

Gladiator, Braveheart star Mike Mitchell found dead in Turkey resort
Eugenie, Beatrice ‘sympathize’ with Harry as they saw royals treating him ‘as a joke’

Eugenie, Beatrice ‘sympathize’ with Harry as they saw royals treating him ‘as a joke’
Courteney Cox extends birthday greetings to ‘Friends’ costar Matt LeBlanc

Courteney Cox extends birthday greetings to ‘Friends’ costar Matt LeBlanc
Prince Harry’s friends could fire back and cut ties if he ‘slams’ them in memoir

Prince Harry’s friends could fire back and cut ties if he ‘slams’ them in memoir
William, Kate sending 'secret message' to the Sussexes: 'We're not backing down'

William, Kate sending 'secret message' to the Sussexes: 'We're not backing down'
Meghan's half-sister Samantha supports dad's decision to take her to court

Meghan's half-sister Samantha supports dad's decision to take her to court

Jennifer Lopez ecstatic to ring in 52nd birthday in France with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez ecstatic to ring in 52nd birthday in France with Ben Affleck

Latest

view all