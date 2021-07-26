Dwayne Johnson wraps up ‘Jungle Cruise’ premiere with heartfelt tribute

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and penned a heartfelt tribute in honor of the experiences he lived through while shooting Jungle Cruise.

Renowned actor Dwayne Johnson recently gushed over his experience at the world premiere event for Jungle Cruise via a heartfelt social media tribute.

The actor gushed over his ‘magical and epic’ time working on Jungle Cruise over on Instagram.

There he shared video highlights of the entire process and even included a heartfelt caption that reminisced over the entire experience with wonder and amazement.

It read, “It was truly a magical and epic JUNGLE CRUISE night under the stars. My heart is full with gratitude to EVERYONE who shared this momentous WORLD PREMIERE with us at DISNEYLAND!”

“Can’t believe we’re almost here and so cool that you all loved the movie last night - what a night IN 5 DAYS!! #JUNGLECRUISE In theaters worldwide & @disneyplus THIS FRIDAY”.

