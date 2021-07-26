Scooter Braun deletes Twitter, Instagram after announcing divorce from wife

Scooter Braun is taking a step back after he filed a divorce from his wife Yael Cohen.

Eagle-eyed fans noted that the music mogul decided to vanish from his social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram.

The move comes after he and his wife decided to part ways after being married for seven years.

However, it seems that his wife does not have bitter feelings as she still had photos of her former husband on Instagram.

According to Just Jared, they had announced their separation weeks ago but only made things official earlier this week.

The move comes as a surprise as Scooter had posted a touching message for Yael in celebration of their anniversary a few days prior to announcing their split.