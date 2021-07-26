BTS’ Suga names the lyric he believes to be ‘a sign of hope’ for ARMYs

BTS’ Suga recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the one lyric from Permission to Dance that he dubs as a symbol of hope for fans worldwide.



The conversation arose while the duo sat through an SBS interview that spoke at length about their recent rise to fame internationally.



There Suga dubbed the lyric, “Cause when we fall, we know how to land” his beacon of hope and was quoted saying, “I’ve said several times that I’m afraid of falling but not landing. And the difference between falling and landing is that landing means that you can take off again.”

“So, no matter how desperate the situation is, if we choose landing instead of falling, choose not to give up, and just land, we’re ready to fly again.”

He also went on to say, “I thought it’s a very appropriate thing to say in the current situation, and I could relate to the lyrics while singing. And there are countries where the situation is slowly but surely getting better. Seeing that, I think I am looking for hope again.”



