Ghostwriter fears Prince Harry ‘will need to be steered closely’ in new memoir

A professional ghostwriter recently got candid about the growing need for Prince Harry’s new writer to “steer him away from sounding bitter” within his upcoming memoir.



This claim has been brought forward by critically acclaimed ghostwriter Andrew Croft.



With over 30 years of experience in the field of writing, Mr. Croft believes Prince Harry is the ‘ideal candidate’ to employ ghost writers because “he loves to talk about his feelings and wants to be honest.”

In his piece for The Times, Mr. Croft was quoted saying, “He is rich, powerful, famous and damaged, and, the greatest gift of all for a ghostwriter, his partner supports the idea of him telling all. Harry’s ghost will need to steer him away from sounding bitter and settling scores.”