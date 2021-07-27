Sophie Turner received 'playful' support from him for Lego building, reveals Joe Jonas

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about a revolution around the globe as it changed people's viewpoint about lifestyle and business. While locked in, people have different pastimes to spend their time with. American singer Joe Jonas and wife English actress Sophie Turner had Lego as their main staple during the lockdown time.



“I got very into Lego building,” the 31-year-old Jonas Brothers singer told WSJ in the popular series “My Monday Morning”.

"My wife and I probably built 10 monstrous Legos. It was also quite funny because I was super-focused on helping her but then I was getting easily distracted and playing Fortnite."

Telling about the lighter moments of her family life, Joe Jonas also revealed he and Sophie Turner started to “argue” about their obsession during the pandemic. "At first, we argued about it and then it was like, she loves her organization and it’s completely different from the way I would build it: ‘You do you; I’ll be here for support,'” he said.

“So then I became moral support; I’ll make the cocktails for us. We built the Batmobile; we built Harry Potter [Wizarding] World.”

Also, it was a golden time during the pandemic for Joe Jonas to focus on his health and fitness. “I have a trainer I like to work with, Matt Blank,” he said. “I also built a little go-to workout that I try to do now at least once a week.”

The health-conscious singer discussed his diet plan. “I always try to start my day with a green smoothie with tons of healthy veggies and probiotics," he said. "And then I try to fill myself up; sometimes it can be overnight oats or even just egg whites—pretty healthy stuff.”