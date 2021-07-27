Kim Kardashian lookalike Tara Hanlon jailed for money laundering

Kim Kardashian-lookalike Tara Hanlon, who worked for a recruitment firm in Leeds, has been jailed for three years.

The 30-year-old 'party-loving', who underwent cosmetic surgery to try and look like her idol Kim Kardashian, is reportedly jailed for nearly three years for laundering £5m.

The executive has been jailed for two years and 10 months. She was stopped at Heathrow Airport with suitcases full of £2m in cash on way to Dubai in October 2020.

As per reports, the cash - vacuum packed in five suitcases and covered in ground coffee to hide the smell from sniffer dogs was described at the time as the largest individual cash seizure at the border that year.

Hanlon pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to remove criminal property from England and Wales between July 13 and October 4 last year, which has been left to lie on file. But she admitted three counts of removing criminal property, relating to cash amounts of £1.4million on July 14, £1.1million on August 10 and £1million on August 31 last year. The defendant also pleaded guilty to attempting to remove £1.9million in criminal cash from the country on the day she was arrested.



Hanlon's grandmother said: 'My daughter died and we lost another relative to cancer. Tara was heartbroken. It has been a terrible year.'

Her grandmother Mrs Downs revealed: 'Tara wanted to look like that Kardashian woman and she had her lips done like her.'