Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in white outfit during shopping in Monaco

Jennifer Lopez has been spotted out and about during a shopping trip in Monaco, just days after her lavish birthday celebrations in St Tropez, and reports suggest she’s in town at the same time as her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.



Lopez was seen on a solo outing in the sovereign city-state while her former flame Alex has been entertaining friends on his yacht.

During her outing, she rocked stylish white strappy linen sundress. The actress and singer sensibly shaded herself from the sunshine with a khaki Panama-style hat, and also wore a pink and grey patterned facemask.



She completed the look with grey flip-flops and a cream quilted Valentino Garavani handbag with gold stud detailing and a matching gold chain strap.

J-Lo, who turned 52 on Saturday (July 26), celebrated her big day with Ben Affleck in St Tropez, France. The couple continued to enjoy their rekindled romance with drinks and indoor sparklers for the occasion.

Ben and Jennifer have been enjoying time aboard a yacht on the French Riviera, which is exactly what Jennifer’s former flame has been doing too as he enjoys a ‘#EuroTrip’ with pals, which he’s also documenting on Instagram.



Jennifer Lopez split from the ex-baseball pro earlier this year, before kicking things off again with Ben, to whom she was engaged between 2002 and 2004.