 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in white outfit during shopping in Monaco

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in white outfit during shopping in Monaco

Jennifer Lopez has been spotted out and about during a shopping trip in Monaco, just days after her lavish birthday celebrations in St Tropez, and reports suggest she’s in town at the same time as her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez was seen on a solo outing in the sovereign city-state while her former flame Alex has been entertaining friends on his yacht. 

During her outing, she rocked stylish white strappy linen sundress. The actress and singer sensibly shaded herself from the sunshine with a khaki Panama-style hat, and also wore a pink and grey patterned facemask.

She completed the look with grey flip-flops and a cream quilted Valentino Garavani handbag with gold stud detailing and a matching gold chain strap.

J-Lo, who turned 52 on Saturday (July 26), celebrated her big day with Ben Affleck in St Tropez, France. The couple continued to enjoy their rekindled romance with drinks and indoor sparklers for the occasion.

Ben and Jennifer have been enjoying time aboard a yacht on the French Riviera, which is exactly what Jennifer’s former flame has been doing too as he enjoys a ‘#EuroTrip’ with pals, which he’s also documenting on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez split from the ex-baseball pro earlier this year, before kicking things off again with Ben, to whom she was engaged between 2002 and 2004.

More From Entertainment:

Henri Vernes, prolific writer of French adventure novels, dies

Henri Vernes, prolific writer of French adventure novels, dies
Prince Harry will never say goodbye to UK

Prince Harry will never say goodbye to UK
Kim Kardashian lookalike Tara Hanlon jailed for money laundering

Kim Kardashian lookalike Tara Hanlon jailed for money laundering
Sophie Turner received 'playful' support from him for Lego building, reveals Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner received 'playful' support from him for Lego building, reveals Joe Jonas

Ghostwriter fears Prince Harry ‘will need to be steered closely’ in new memoir

Ghostwriter fears Prince Harry ‘will need to be steered closely’ in new memoir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘gone rogue’ with four book deal: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘gone rogue’ with four book deal: report
Meghan Markle brought ‘American branding’ into the royal family: report

Meghan Markle brought ‘American branding’ into the royal family: report
Prince Harry ‘shot himself in the foot’ with Megxit call

Prince Harry ‘shot himself in the foot’ with Megxit call
Prince Harry ‘cannot blame royal family’ for troubled youth: report

Prince Harry ‘cannot blame royal family’ for troubled youth: report
Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz ties the knot with David Stanley

Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz ties the knot with David Stanley
Olivia Rodrigo addresses the need to getting vaccinated: ‘It’s compassion

Olivia Rodrigo addresses the need to getting vaccinated: ‘It’s compassion
Paris Hilton weighs in on the desire to lead a ‘simpler life’

Paris Hilton weighs in on the desire to lead a ‘simpler life’

Latest

view all