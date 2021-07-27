 
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga sizzles in black dress and absurdly high heels as she steps out in NYC

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Singing icon Lady Gaga risked a tumble as she wore a pair of outrageously high heels during her appearance in NYC on Monday.

The 35-year-old singer went wild with her boots and stunning black outfit, showing off her hourglass figure and toned arms courtesy.

Gaga had her hair - currently a warm caramel-streaked brunette hue - twisted into a chic chignon and kept her face at a dewy, natural looking glow.

On Sunday, the musical artist also showcased her stunning beauty as she rocked a chic pink top with her dark locks styled to the side, with pearl earrings and dark cat eye sunglasses.

Gaga also shared a clip in which she is seen playing her collaboration of Heaven with Tony Bennett ahead of a pair of farewell concerts with the iconic crooner to celebrate his 95th birthday.

