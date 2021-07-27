Lady Gaga sizzles in black dress and absurdly high heels as she steps out in NYC

Singing icon Lady Gaga risked a tumble as she wore a pair of outrageously high heels during her appearance in NYC on Monday.



The 35-year-old singer went wild with her boots and stunning black outfit, showing off her hourglass figure and toned arms courtesy.

Gaga had her hair - currently a warm caramel-streaked brunette hue - twisted into a chic chignon and kept her face at a dewy, natural looking glow.



On Sunday, the musical artist also showcased her stunning beauty as she rocked a chic pink top with her dark locks styled to the side, with pearl earrings and dark cat eye sunglasses.

Gaga also shared a clip in which she is seen playing her collaboration of Heaven with Tony Bennett ahead of a pair of farewell concerts with the iconic crooner to celebrate his 95th birthday.