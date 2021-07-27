Britney Spears’ mom supports her decision to remove dad Jamie as her guardian

Lynne declared her support for Britney Spears in her ongoing battle to end the conservatorship

Pop icon Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears has come forth to support her daughter’s request to remove her father Jamie Spears as her guardian.

In a statement filmed to the court, Lynne declared her support for the Toxic singer in her ongoing battle to end the conservatorship, which she was placed under in 2007 following a public meltdown.

"Since this conservatorship has been in place, the relationship between the conservatee and Mr. Spears has dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred of Mr. Spears by the conservatee due to Mr. Spears' behavior," wrote Lynne in the statement.

She went on to note that her ex-husband’s behaviour included his "complete control over [Britney], his mistrust of her, his coercion of her, his 'bartering' with her over what she can and cannot do for whatever reward or punishment he is willing to mete out, his constant threats, and his decision-making over all aspects of her life."