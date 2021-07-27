Khloe Kardashian reveals the one advice she would like to give her 'past self'

Khloe Kardashian earlier got candid about facing issues in being content about the way she looks

Khloe Kardashian came forth revealing the one advice she had learnt when she was younger.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded to a fan's query, "What advice would you give to your past self?," to which she replied, "I have so much advice to give to my past self but 1thing would be live for yourself. Try not to live up to every1 else's expectations especially when they don't live that way."

The Good American co-founder continued, "Focus on making yourself happy. The rest is too much pressure & probably won't matter in the grand scheme."

That same day, a second Twitter user asked Khloe for "the key to happiness," to which the mother of one instantly replied, "Creating your own."

Earlier, Khloe got candid about facing issues in being content about the way she looks.

"I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us," Khloe continued back then. "Just do you and make sure your heart is happy."