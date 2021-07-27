 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian reveals the one advice she would like to give her 'past self'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Khloe Kardashian earlier got candid about facing issues in being content about the way she looks

Khloe Kardashian came forth revealing the one advice she had learnt when she was younger. 

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded to a fan's query, "What advice would you give to your past self?," to which she replied, "I have so much advice to give to my past self but 1thing would be live for yourself. Try not to live up to every1 else's expectations especially when they don't live that way."

The Good American co-founder continued, "Focus on making yourself happy. The rest is too much pressure & probably won't matter in the grand scheme." 

That same day, a second Twitter user asked Khloe for "the key to happiness," to which the mother of one instantly replied, "Creating your own." 

Earlier, Khloe got candid about facing issues in being content about the way she looks.

"I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us," Khloe continued back then. "Just do you and make sure your heart is happy." 

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga dresses all-white for tennis game during trip with boyfriend

Lady Gaga dresses all-white for tennis game during trip with boyfriend
Matt Damon on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion: 'He deserves every happiness'

Matt Damon on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion: 'He deserves every happiness'
Scott Disick cancel appearance after requesting small-town bar for private jet

Scott Disick cancel appearance after requesting small-town bar for private jet
Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest

Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest
Sarah Ferguson says she offered to give royal insight to ‘The Crown’ creators

Sarah Ferguson says she offered to give royal insight to ‘The Crown’ creators

Britney Spears’ mom supports her decision to remove dad Jamie as her guardian

Britney Spears’ mom supports her decision to remove dad Jamie as her guardian

Meghan Markle wanted herself to become a ‘brand’ at the time of royal exit

Meghan Markle wanted herself to become a ‘brand’ at the time of royal exit
Sarah Ferguson says she wasn’t ‘worthy’ of being invited to William and Kate’s wedding

Sarah Ferguson says she wasn’t ‘worthy’ of being invited to William and Kate’s wedding
Meghan, Harry condemn racial and fiscal inequalities within the media industry

Meghan, Harry condemn racial and fiscal inequalities within the media industry

Horror flick 'Old' tops N. America box office, 'Black Widow' slides down to no. 3

Horror flick 'Old' tops N. America box office, 'Black Widow' slides down to no. 3
Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lili’s name added in line of succession after controversy

Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lili’s name added in line of succession after controversy

Britney Spears launches legal bid to remove father as her guardian

Britney Spears launches legal bid to remove father as her guardian

Latest

view all