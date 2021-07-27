Lady Gaga dresses all-white for tennis game during trip with boyfriend

 
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Lady Gaga is charming an all-white tennis outfit.

The singer was spotted taking tennis lessons on Sunday during the romantic getaway to Northern California with her beau Michael Polansky.

Gaga was snapped by paparazzi holding a tennis racket as she donned a Nike outfit for the day.

The diva also glammed up her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, gold necklaces and tied her hair back in a long braid.

The star was seen focusing greatly on her game as she played alongside her tennis instructor.

Take a look:

